Family of farmer who died during tractor rally files plea in Delhi HC, demands probe

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court by the family of Navneet Singh, the farmer who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.

The plea has sought a thorough and independent court-monitored probe into the alleged incident.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

"Various medical/forensic experts who have reviewed the description of injuries in the post mortem report have independently made statements reported by various media houses, opining that the injuries are consistent with firearm /gunshot wounds and that the said injuries could not have resulted from the tractor overturning, as has been repeatedly asserted and announced by the Delhi police including senior officers viz, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police," read the petition.



The plea moved by the grandfather of the deceased has stated that he has sufficient "reason to mistrust and not accept the hasty, unverified and self-serving conclusion of the Delhi Police, which has publicly and without any investigation stated that the death of his grandson was a motor vehicle accident".

Navneet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO, police said.

Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

