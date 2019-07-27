Family of former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam launches plantation drive to make India green

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): The family of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam paid their tributes to the 'Missile Man of India' at his memorial at Rameswaram on Saturday and launched a plantation drive for a green India.

"We are observing the fourth death anniversary of late Abdul Kalam. Although he is not with us, his thoughts continue to enlighten us. He always liked to spend his time with students and children," said Saleem, a family member.

Kalam, popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', passed away at the age of 83 on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong.

"On this occasion, we have also made special arrangements to spread his message of 'Vision 2020'. We have also launched a massive plantation drive where we will plant one crore saplings throughout the state. We will also take this drive to other states as well," added Saleem.

"The ultimate goal of this plantation drive is to make India green," he said.

Kalam was credited for the development and operationalisation of 'Agni' and 'Prithivi' missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through networking of multiple institutions.

He has also been awarded the coveted civilian awards -- Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna (1997). (ANI)

