Family of four commits suicide in Andhra

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a family of four committed suicide in Chinna Thayyuru village of Sri Rangaraja (SR) Puram mandal on Monday, police said.

The four deceased have been identified as Sudhakar, Sindhu Priya, Srilata and Madhupriya. The couple Sudhakar and Sindhu Priya got married 10 years ago and they had two daughters Srilata (7) and Madhupriya (5).

According to SR Puram Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao, family disputes were arising between husband and wife for the past few months. On Monday morning also, the couple had some quarrel.

"This afternoon at around 1 pm, Sindhu Priya pushed the children into a well and then she jumped off into the well. Sudhakar arrived at his home around 3.30 pm and found that his wife and daughters are dead. Following this, he hung himself to a nearby tree and committed suicide. Villagers who saw his body hanging from a tree called the police," Rao said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway. The dead bodies have been sent to Chittoor government hospital for post mortem. (ANI)