Family of INS Khukri steward TO Varghese lay wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Mary Varghese and Francis Varghese, wife and son of Late TO Varghese who was the leading steward onboard INS Khukri in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, on Saturday laid wreath at the National War Memorial here.

According to Kochi Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Indian Navy had invited Mary and Francis to New Delhi recently.

"Smt Mary Varghese and Mr Francis Varghese, the wife and son of Late TO Varghese, Leading Steward onboard INS Khukri in the 1971 Indo-Pak War were recently invited by #IndianNavy to lay wreath at National War Memorial at New Delhi. @indiannavy @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia," PRO Defence Kochi tweeted.

It added: "Indian Navy lost 18 officers and 176 sailors when INS Khukri was sunk during the war. Incidentally, his son also served 15 years in the Navy. The family members who are settled in Kochi were deeply elated and emotional at the invitation and honour accorded to them." (ANI)

