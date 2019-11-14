Family of Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh alleges hospital made them wait for ambulance

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Family of the renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away at a hospital here on Thursday after a prolonged illness has alleged that they were kept waiting by hospital authorities for an ambulance to take his body home.

Singh, who had been ailing for quite some time, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital(PMCH) here.

"What could I say? No ambulance or vehicle was given to take the body to our home. He died early in the morning at around 8 am," the brother of Vashishtha Narayan Singh said.

Hospital authorities, however, said the delay was due to formalities being completed and the ambulance was provided soon after.

Vashishta's body has been taken to his native place for a funeral which will be accorded with full state honours.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the legendary mathematician.

"I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but also brought fame to Bihar. Today he is no more which is sad," Kumar told reporters here.

Born on April 2, 1942 in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar, he graduated from Patna Science College.

Singh received his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States of America.

He worked for a brief period in Nasa and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. (ANI)

