Family of Unnao rape accused demands CBI probe

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The family members of the accused, who allegedly set a rape survivor on fire, have demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

"A CBI investigation is needed to bring the truth into fore," a family member said.

Another person of the family said that they were ready to do whatever it takes for a fair investigation in the case.

On the other hand, the family of the victim demanded strict action against the accused of raping and setting ablaze the woman in Bihar police area of the district.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's uncle said that the woman was very beautiful and the accused used to tease her. "Later, they married in a temple and lived together for two months," he said.

The victim and rape accused, Shivam Trivedi, had signed a marriage agreement in January last year. The woman had alleged rape in December.

The woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area in Unnao on Thursday morning.

She sustained more than 90 per cent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district, later to be shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi.

Her last rites were performed by her family amidst heavy security on Sunday. (ANI)

