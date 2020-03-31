New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a circular to implement the Union Budget 2020-21 proposal to fully open up the government securities for non-resident investors.
"It has been decided in consultation with the government to introduce a separate route, viz., Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the Government," said the RBI. (ANI)
FAR for investment by non-residents in government securities
ANI | Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:23 IST
