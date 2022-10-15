Faridabad CGST officials bust illegal firecracker racket

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Anti-Evasion Branch and CGST Commissionerate of Faridabad conducted simultaneous searches at a firecracker company for alleged purchase and sale of firecrackers without an invoice, according to an official statement.

The raids were conducted on October 12 after receipt of the information.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, RP Enterprises having its registered principal place of business at village-Baghola, District Palwal, Haryana and additional premises at Sihi Gate, Ballabhgarh, Haryana, is engaged in the purchase and sale of firecrackers without an invoice.



"Accordingly, the Anti-Evasion Branch, CGST Commissionerate Faridabad, conducted simultaneous searches under Section 67 (2) of the CGST Act, 2017 on October 12, 2022, which continued for the whole night," said the statement.

"The main registered principal place of business at village - Baghola, District - Palwal, Haryana was a huge premises, having 21 godowns, located in a very remote inaccessible area marooned in water infested with snakes and without electricity," it added.

The Anti-Evasion Officers found the said premises full of fire-crackers worth crores, which has been seized and the premises have been sealed.

"In addition, the officers have also seized an unaccounted cash amount of Rs 50.88 lakhs along with lots of "Katcchi Parchi and other documents" indicating towards large-scale evasion of GST. Quantification of GST evaded and further investigations are underway," the statement said.

Notably, based upon recent orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Haryana Government directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers. (ANI)

