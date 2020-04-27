Faridabad COVID-19 tally stands at 45

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Faridabad administration has confirmed a total of 46 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

At present, there are 11 coronavirus active cases in the district and 35 have been cured and discharged. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the district so far as of April 27 till 11 am.

"Total cases - 46, active cases - 11, cured and discharged - 35, deaths - 0," Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav tweeted.

Haryana has 289 positive coronavirus cases, of which 176 have been cured and discharged and 3 have succumbed to the virus, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

