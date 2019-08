Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead

Faridabad (Haryana) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6 am, police said.

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am. The cause of the suicide is being investigated," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)