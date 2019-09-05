A screen grab taken from the CCTV footage (Photo/ANI)
A screen grab taken from the CCTV footage (Photo/ANI)

Faridabad: Miscreants thrash college principal with hockey sticks

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:46 IST

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A government college principal was attacked by five unknown miscreants in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place at 11 am when Iqbal Singh Sandhu, principal of Tigaon College, was travelling from his home to college in his car.

Sandhu's car was surrounded by four to five bikers, who thrashed the principal with hockey sticks, Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh told media persons.
Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot but failed to nab the accused. However, Faridabad police have said the accused managed to flee the spot as they got busy in shifting the victim to the hospital for medical aid.
Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident but have not registered a case as the principal is yet to register a complaint. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:08 IST

