Faridabad MP meets family of 21-year-old Ballabgarh murder victim

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar on Wednesday met the family members of the 21-year-old student who was shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh.



Visuals showed Gurjar seated on the floor with the family members of the young woman.

A final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

