Faridabad Police arrests 89 people for defying lockdown orders

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Faridabad Police has arrested 89 people for defying the lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, 68 FIRs have been registered at different police stations. Also, 346 vehicles have also been impounded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

