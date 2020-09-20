Farm Bills 2020: Anil Vij slams Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to point out provision benefitting corporates

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments about Farm Bills 2020 being beneficial to big, corporate companies.

Cornering Kejriwal's statement, Vij said that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their products to specific places under set conditions will be removed now. He added that all farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so.

"I would want Kejriwal to point out which exact provision of new agriculture bills is giving advantages to corporates. All previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed now," he told reporters.



"As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they would want," added Vij.

On September 18, Kejriwal had requested all non-BJP parties to oppose the three Bills related to the agriculture sector introduced by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha.

"The three Bills of the Centre will leave the farmers for exploitation in the hands of big companies. I request all non-BJP parties to oppose the Bill unanimously in the Rajya Sabha. It must be ensured that all MPs are present and there should be no drama of walkout. The farmers of the country are watching you," he said in a tweet (Roughly translated from Hindi).

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. The three Bills to replace the ordinances were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday. (ANI)

