Farm laws are in interest of farmers: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the new farm laws brought by the BJP-led government are in the interest of farmers.

Addressing a gathering at Krushak Samabesh in Dhenkanal, he said the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government will help farmers get proper value for their produce.

Attacking the opposition parties, he said attempts were being made to misguide farmers.



"The laws have been brought to strengthen the hands of farmers. If a farmer living in the rural areas comes to the zilla bazaar to sell his produce and earn a profit, what problem has anyone with it? The bills passed by parliament are in the interest of farmers and help them get right value of their produce. The farmers are being misguided. They are being told their land will be taken away," he said.

He said during Manmohan Singh government in 2013-14, farmers were paid Rs 1,310 for one quintal paddy. "The Narendra Modi government has increased it to Rs 1,815 per quintal," he said.

He also referred to the PM-KISAN instalment released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to over nine crore farmers on birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

He alleged that Odisha government was depriving lakhs of farmers of their due financial assistance.

He said ethanol factory will be set up in Odisha and the central government will buy its produce. (ANI)

