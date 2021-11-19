Farm laws: Odisha CM welcomes PM Modi's decision, says in best interest of farmers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI); Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws and said that it is in the best interests of the country and its farmers.

He further said that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will always stand with the farmers.

"Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's decision to repeal all three Farm Laws, in the best interests of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for a long and they will be happy to welcome you back. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continues to stand with the farmers," Odisha Chief Minister said in a tweet.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.



In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

