Farm laws will finish farmers: Rahul Gandhi at 'Kisan Adhikar March'

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the newly enacted farm laws will 'finish the farmers'.

"The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers. If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too. Narendra Modi does not respect the farmers. The farmers will neither deter, nor fear," said Rahul Gandhi during the Congress party's 'Kisan Adhikar March' in the national capital.

He, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, led the protest to show solidarity with the farmers' agitation against the farm laws by gheraoing the Raj Niwas in the capital.

They also met Congress party Member of Parliaments who were protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union recused himself from a four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court on the farm laws. Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you ever heard about the word Maya? Everything is Maya, media-created Maya and this myth will soon end. Just wait and watch what will happen the day this Maya will end."

Congress Party held protests across the country demanding a repeal of the farm laws brought by the Central government, against which farmer organisations have been protesting at the various borders of Delhi for 50 days now.

Meanwhile, the talks between farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan has temporarily been halted for the lunch break. Both the parties are holding the ninth round of talks over the farm laws after the Supreme Court stayed their implementation. (ANI)