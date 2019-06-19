Farmer attempted suicide before Maharashtra minister

Buldana (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): A farmer attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in the presence of State Energy MoS, MM Yerawar's in Buldhana on Saturday.

The man identified as Ishwar Kharate told ANI that he took the step as the government had failed to provide electricity connection for his household.

"My grandfather had applied for electricity connection in 1980 but we still do not have it despite our constant efforts we are not getting the connection," he said.

He also said that he had notified the local administration about his intention to commit but they did not bother. "So I drank the poison before the minister."

Responding to Bawankule's complaint, Deepak Devhate, Buldhana Electricity Department official, admitted that the farmers' family had applied for the connection in the 1980s but said that Kharate failed to pay for the demand note.

"Sriram Kharate who had applied for connection in 1980 died in 2006 we had sent a demand note to Ishwar Kharate but he failed to pay the amount for it, if he pays the due amount he will be provided a connection," he said.

Recently, the villagers of Trishuli in Balrampur district also complained of being forced to live in darkness for the last seven decades despite the availability of electricity poles in the region.

There are around 100 houses in Trishuli village. Locals have written to the collector demanding electricity supply. Besides, the children in the village are forced to study in the light of lanterns. "Kids are forced to study in the light of lanterns. For that also, they face the issue as there is not enough supply of kerosene in the region. They then burn woods for the light," Rameshwar Pal had told ANI. (ANI)

