Farmer attempts suicide over land dispute in Dokulapadu village

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A farmer identified as Allu Jaganmohan Rao on Wednesday tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol over himself over a land dispute with the village officials at Dokulapadu village of Narasannapeta mandal.

The farmer attempted suicide while a meeting on government scheme named Rytu Bharosa was underway here yesterday.

Sharing details of the incident, Satyanarayana, Narasannapeta, Sub-Inspector, informed ANI that Rao was upset over allegedly inaction in his complaint about removal of a drain from his agricultural land.

"He (Allu Jaganmohan Rao) has a agricultural land in which village officials built a drain in 2017. He says that his requests for removal of the drain were not heard off. Today, there was a meeting at the village secretariat in which a government scheme named Rytu Bharosa was discussed. The farmer came to know that the village secretary and others are coming to attend the meeting, so he too barged into it. He poured petrol on himself and tried to commit suicide," the official said.

Some fuel was also spilled on the village secretary and others while the farmer attempted suicide, following which he was taken into custody.

"The officials have alleged that the farmer attempted to kill them too. The farmer is now in their custody. They will file a case and investigate the matter", the officials said. (ANI)

