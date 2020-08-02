Bodies of the electrocuted couple being pulled out from the borewell from Telangana's Siddipet district.
Farmer couple electrocuted in Telangana's Siddipet district

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:04 IST

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI): A farmer couple from Telangana's Siddipet district died of electrocution near their field on Sunday.
Sub Inspector Veeranna told ANI that deceased M Venkatesh Goud and Revati died around 9 am. They belong to the Chowdarpalli village of Gajwel Mandal.
The incident occurred after the couple got down into a water sump to wash their hands and legs. According to the police, the incident was caused by a short circuit in a nearby motor pump.
The police said the short circuit in the motor, lead to the immediate death of the couple.
Soon after, the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

