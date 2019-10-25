Villagers also participated in the final rites of the bullock in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh
Villagers also participated in the final rites of the bullock in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh

Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:09 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The bovines' owner, a farmer named Kasaraneni Raja, said he treated the animal as a family member and hence decided to bid adieu to his pet in this manner.
The rituals were performed as per tradition for the bullock which had won a total of 122 medals in various national and state-level competitions. Its carcass was covered with strings of flowers for the final journey.
Recently, the animal had secured the first place in an inter-state competition held at Veterinary College in Kesarapalli.
Raja looked after the bull for nine years and considered it akin to his children.
The owner deployed a veterinary doctor to treat the bull but it did not survive. Its postmortem was performed on Thursday and later the same day its last rites were performed.
A number of villagers also participated in the procession. (ANI)

