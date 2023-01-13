Farmer protest: Sushil Modi to visit Buxar after police crackdown

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): The former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Friday stated in a press interaction that he will visit Buxar, Bihar to review the situation after an alleged assault on protesting farmers by the police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that the Centre is ready to give whatever the state government demands to compensate the farmers in Buxar.

He added, "I will review the situation and the incident myself. The compensation has to be decided by the state government. Though the project is an initiative of the Central government but the land acquisition is done by the state."

The farmers in Buxar have been protesting against the alleged 'insufficient' compensation given to them for acquiring their land for a thermal power plant. Earlier, Modi stated, "The farmers were demanding that they should be given compensation for their land not at the rate of 2013 but at the rate of 2022. BJP is standing with the farmers. I also talked to the CMD of the corporation last night. He said that we are ready to give what the state government asked for,"



This week during the protest, the BJP leader condemned an alleged attack by the police at midnight at farmer's houses.

Criticising the state government, Modi said, "They are farmers, not criminals. Maybe they clashed with the police but barging into their homes and beating them up brutally at midnight is very condemnable. Even the video of the incident has gone viral now."

According to reports, for over two months, farmers in Buxar are on protest demanding better rates for their land being acquired by a state-run power company in the district's Chausa block. Police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire. The gate of the power plant was also set on fire, police said.

The police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. The entire area had been turned into a police camp. Stone pelting took place from both sides.

Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers demonstrated at the plant's main gate. After which the police allegedly entered their houses last night in Badarpur village of Mufsil police station area and beat them up. (ANI)

