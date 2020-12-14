Farmer protests continue at Delhi-Noida Border braving cold weather conditions

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Even as the winter season started getting intensified in the national capital, protestors continued with their agitation against the three farm laws at the Chilla border on Monday.

In the morning, a thick layer of smog surrounded parts of the national capital leading to decreased visibility.

Despite facing such adverse weather conditions, protestors seemed determined to protest against these farm laws.

Kuldeep Pandey, a protestor at the site, said, "Due to light rainfall early in the morning, the cold weather condition has intensified. We had tea and snacks in the morning. We are surviving in this cold weather only by the mercy of God."

Another man said, "We do not have enough winter clothing. We are surviving only on God's mercy. The government has not provided us any support."

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi in the morning hours will be witnessed on 14th and 15th December. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over north Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days."

An old man, said, "We are surviving here only by looking at the farmers' determination against these black laws."

Karan Yadav, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh who has come to protest, said, "We had tea and snacks. Only a few people have made arrangements by providing tents for nights. Otherwise, it is getting very difficult for us to keep ourselves warm."

Farmers' leaders have sit on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at Tikri Border where the protest entered 17th day on Monday.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)