Farmers seek special Parliament session, abolition of farm laws at Vigyan Bhawan meeting

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): In the fourth round of meeting held with the Centre here at the Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought abolition of the three farm laws.

"The farmer leaders suggested the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws to be abolished," an official said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting at the Vigyan Bhawan with a delegation of farmers, including the leaders of several farm organisations holding protests in the national capital against the recent farm laws.

Earlier in the day, farmer leaders, while speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, had expressed hope that the rounds of talks will lead to a positive outcome but many leaders remained consistent with their stand that the protests will continue until the farm laws are rolled back.

"We hope that the talks today will be productive. If our demands are not met, then the farmers will continue the protest and even take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," farmer leader Rakesh Tikat, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had said.

Previously on December 1, during a round of talks with union agriculture minister and other leaders, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they had come to demand their right from the government and not to drink tea.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies.

Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved. Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)