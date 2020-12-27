Farmer unions ask centre to resume talks on agri laws on Dec 29

New Delhi [India], December 27(ANI): The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

The farmer unions also put forth a four-point agenda and asked that the campaign launched by the entire state machinery to defame and malign the farmers' movement must stop.

As part of the four-point agenda, the joint front of farmer unions asked the government to adopt the modalities for the repeal of the three Central Farm Acts, and make changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers.



"Mechanisms to be adopted to make remunerative MSP recommended by the National Farmers' Commission into a legally guaranteed entitlement for all farmers and all agricultural commodities. Amendments to be made and notified in the 'Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020' to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance," farmer unions listed in the agenda for the meeting.

The farmer union's letter came in response to the Centre's letter sent to the farmers on December 24 inviting them for dialogue.

The farmers have been protesting since last month at the Singhu border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The farmer unions have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI).

