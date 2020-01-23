Farmers are not beggars, don't need just loan waivers: Nana Patekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Thursday said that farmers were not beggars and they need emotional support along with financial support to resolve the issue of farmers' suicide in Maharashtra.

"It is ok if political leaders do not give money to farmers. They do not only need loan waivers, but they also need emotional support and encouragement. We need to talk to them. Farmers are not beggars," he said while addressing a public event in Chinchwad city of Maharashtra.

He also stressed up-on fixing the prices of the vegetables and urged people not to bargain with the vegetable vendors.

"Everything here has a fixed price but on our tomato and potato, there is no price label. Your fees is fixed, the prices of the cars are fixed...I request you all not to bargain with the vegetable vendors on the streets. We must all think about the problems farmers are facing..." (ANI)

