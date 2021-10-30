Farmers are watching arrogance of the govt: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday highlighted the various issues of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and said that on one hand, the farmers are dying standing in the queue for fertilizers in Bundelkhand while on the other hand, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, father of Ashish Mishra who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is standing on the stage of Lucknow with the Home Minister.



Vadra added that the farmer of the country are watching the arrogance of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Here in the entire Bundelkhand, farmers are giving their lives standing in line for fertilizer. There in Lakhimpur a minister's son crushes several farmers with a jeep and his father is standing on the stage of Lucknow with the Home Minister. The farmer of the country is watching your arrogance," said Vadra in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Congress general secretary Vadra met the families of four farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity. (ANI)

