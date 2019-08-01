Farmers arrested in AP for seeking compensation from electricity dept officials

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Farmers were arrested by police here on Thursday after they had a confrontation with electricity department officials.

Power Grid Corporation officials began erecting electric towers in the fields of Ketaveerunipadu village, after which villagers objected the erections claiming they were not paid any compensation.

A scuffle erupted between the two parties, after which the police detained farmers and shifted them to Vatsavai police station. Power Grid Officials began their work.

"Power grid corporation officials started work for erecting towers through the fields. The farmers asked the officials to pay compensation as per guidelines of the Supreme Court. They did not oblige the request and did not even pay heed to the collector's orders," a farmer claimed.

"They came up with the support of police and revenue departments and started their work. They are not obeying the constitution and not giving us compensation. They are suppressing farmers and doing their work. Here, land value is Rs 40 to 50 lakh. If towers are erected, we would not get any value. So we request for proper compensation," he added. (ANI)

