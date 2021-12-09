Farmers at Singhu border remove tents from protest site, decision to end agitation to be taken by SKM

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Farmers on Thursday have started removing tents from their protest site on the Singhu border in Delhi.

However, the final decision on ending the year-long farmers' agitation would be taken by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM), according to the farmers.

"We are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha," a farmer said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Committee's member Ashok Dhawale said that a decision regarding withdrawing the farmer's agitation would be taken in the meeting today, after discussing the new draft proposal received from the government.

He added that the new draft proposal received from the government will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today.

"The new draft proposal received from the government will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today. Accordingly, the SKM will take a decision (regarding withdrawing the agitation)," said Ashok Dhawale, a member of SKM's five-member committee.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. (ANI)