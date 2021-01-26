Farmers break barricades at Ghazipur border, 2 police officers injured

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Two Delhi Police officials including a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) were injured at Ghazipur border on Monday while trying to stop agitating farmers from breaking the barricades.

Additional DCP (East) Manjeet and a probationer IPS officer got injured while they were trying to stop farmers from breaking the barricades. The DCP had a close shave as one of the farmers tried to to hit him with his tractor.

Meanwhile, agitating farmers forced their way into central Delhi on the Republic Day using tractors to move barricades erected by the police. Protesting farmers reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen vandalising vehicles.



Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Protesters also entered the Red Fort premises in the national capital and waved flags, they were carrying, from its ramparts. A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th Century monument and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the tricolour is hoisted.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

