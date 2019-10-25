Farmers celebrate Banana festival in Manipur, hope to promote banana business

87 banana stalls were opened during the Banana festival in Noney, Manipur.
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:40 IST

Noney (Manipur) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The farmers of Manipur celebrated the much-awaited 2nd State Level Banana Festival in Longmai (Noney) common ground on Friday with the hope of promoting the business better.
87 banana stalls were installed at the festival which was organised with the main objective of promoting bananas, creating a bigger market base through a systematic arrangement and bringing a more sustainable and economically self-sufficient agro-based society in Noney district and the State at large.
Many cultural items and special songs from Manipuri singers, including Hamon Sadananda, also marked the main event of the banana festival.
The chief guest of the festival was Art and Culture minister L Jayantakumar, who urged for the need for building a sense of unity among hills and valley people.
He stated that since Noney is blessed with rich soil and has the potential to become an economically advanced district, the farmers can reap double benefits if they cultivate medicinal and aromatic plants between banana plants in the district.
Lok Sabha MP Dr RK Ranjan attended the festival as the guest of honour.
Dr Ranjan said: "Noney will become a tourist destination after the ongoing construction of world's highest railway bridge in the district is over and a large number of tourists coming to see the structure will be a boon to the banana growers."
Speaking to ANI, Kasaigai Gangmei, Convenor of 2nd State Level Banana Festival, said: "The farmers aim the improve the quality and cultivation of the bananas, as it is the main source of income for many families."
"We are very happy to be a part of the festival. During the festivals, we come with our products, and we earn nearly Rs 20,000-30,000 through the festival," said Ponthanleu, a banana farmer from Noney.
The function was also attended by Tamenglong ADC Chairman Namsinrei Panmei, MTDC Chairman Vungzagin Valte, Manipur State Disaster Management Authority Vice Chairman Adim Pamei, among others as the president and guests of honour respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:42 IST

