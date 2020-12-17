Farmers continue protest at Delhi border areas amid cold weather

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Braving the cold weather, farmers continue to protest at the Delhi border areas against the Centre's farm laws as the BJP-led government continue its efforts to persuade farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms.

"We are fighting the cold weather and we will keep fighting the cold, till our demands are met. We will not budge even if it rains," said Ashok Kumar at the Ghazipur-border area.

Another protestor said, "Amid this cold weather, we light a fire to keep warm and use blankets. We are getting all kinds of facilities here. We get chana, pulao, tea, puri, and aloo. But we are facing a problem using dirty washrooms."



Ranjeet Singh from Amritsar said, "I try to contribute to this moving by providing some service in gurdwara to help prepare food for the protestors. We make chana-pyaaz because it suitable by people of all ages."

Amid continuing farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding farmer outreach programme amid continuing protests in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.

A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

"While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing.

Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

