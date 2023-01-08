Farmers' empowerment government's topmost priority: Lok Sabha Speaker

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], January 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that empowering the farmer is the top priority of the government.

Addressing a credit outreach programme in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kota city in his parliamentary constituency Kota-Bundi, the Lok Sabha Speaker said India is the fastest growing economy in the world.

Referring to the new era of economic transformation in the country, Birla said that today "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and has become the fifth-largest economy in the world after overtaking the UK."

Biral said that the Indian economy is getting stronger by the day through the contribution of the people.



In the context of economic empowerment of the nation's youth, women, farmers, and hardworking people, Birla said that the people will become financially stronger and more empowered; which will induce new energy and strength into the entire economic system, thereby ensuring that the country becomes more powerful and prosperous.

Referring to the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Birla said that through micro loans, the weakest sections of society and the economy can be empowered and made self-reliant.



Respecting the sense of dignity and self-respect of the needy and underprivileged people, Birla said that when the economically weaker sections get micro loans at low rates from the government, they can increase their income with dignified work, and will be able to pave the way for economic prosperity, while supporting their families.

Referring to new startups in the agriculture sector, Birla said that efforts are on in order to increase production in agriculture through innovation and new technology, organic farming, etc.

In the context of the schemes brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen and support farmers, Birla said that farmer empowerment is the foremost priority of the government.

Emphasizing on the use of more technology in agriculture, Birla said that the objective of the Pashu Kisan Credit Card Scheme is to make cattle rearers self-reliant and progressive, which will further increase their active role in nation-building.

He also congratulated the Finance Minister for encouraging the nation's youth, women, farmers and animal herders to move forward on the path of self-reliance.

In her address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the efficient conduct of the Lok Sabha by Om Birla.

She informed the people that as a policy decision, the senior officials of banks have ensured that loans are extended to the poor and the underprivileged sections of society as per various schemes of the central government.

She congratulated Birla for the efficient discharge of his responsibilities and said that due to the untiring efforts of Birla, bank loans worth Rs 1500 crore would be provided to the people of Kota-Bundi under various schemes for self-reliance and empowerment. (ANI)

