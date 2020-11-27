Farmers enter Delhi after police's permission to hold demonstrations at Nirankari Samagam Ground

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector laws passed by the Central government were allowed to enter the national capital on Friday after the Tikri border between Delhi and Haryana was opened for them.

Delhi police gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground, Burari. Delhi Police appeals them to maintain peace," Delhi Police tweeted through its official handle.

Haryana Police also removed the barricades at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala. "Now, nobody will be stopped, commuters can travel with ease," said Rajesh Kalia, Superintendent of Police, Ambala.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer from Punjab who left his home yesterday thanked the administration and Central government for the permission to hold the demonstration in the national capital.

"I left from Punjab yesterday, and after managing to cross 10 barricades have reached the Tikri border at 10 am today. Since then I had been waiting to move forward. We are thankful for the government and administration for the permission," he said.

Earlier in the day, All India Kisan Samiti's working committee members also joined the protesting farmers at the Tikri border.

Kirankumar Vissa, who was representing farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana told ANI that smaller demonstrations by farmers are being held in front of Central government offices in various districts across the country.

"Farmers from around the country want these three laws to be repealed. We just have this one demand. We want the Central government and citizens of the country to hear our voice. All kinds of farmers' organisations are united in this protest." said Vissa.

He added that farmers who are protesting are "aware that these laws will put their income in the hands of corporate." (ANI)