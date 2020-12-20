Farmers facing problems to sell their products in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 20 (ANI): Farmers in Rajkot are facing difficulties in selling their products due to the night curfew imposed in the state.

Farmers find it difficult to transport and sell their products due to the night curfew. The daily activities of the farmers cannot start before 6 am. The distress sales especially of perishables such as fruits and vegetables have sparked growing discontent among the farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Bhai, a farmer selling fruits and vegetables at Rajkot Mandi, said, "We are selling potatoes at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes at Rs. 24/kg and several other spices at Rs. 20/kg. This is not the price they usually pay for these fruits and vegetables? But, we have no choice but to sell at these cheap prices due to the night curfew imposed in the city. Hence, customer footfall is less. "



Raj Raiyani, another farmer present at the mandi said, "We feel helpless. If we do not sell our products on time, it can get spoilt."

"Nearly 40 trucks went delayed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh carrying various vegetables due to the curfew", said another farmer at the venue.

"Since most of the fruits and vegetables are expected to be fresh, but because of the transportation woes, nearly 30% of the vegetables got damaged. Thus, farmers are facing financial losses too", said another farmer at the venue.

On November 22, Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani said that the public will be exempted from day curfew, and only night curfew will be enforced in all four cities--Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

"In Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat, only night curfew will be enforced, the public has been exempted from day curfew. Night curfew will be strictly enforced," said the Chief Minister while addressing media. (ANI)

