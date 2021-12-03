Farmers, farming both have prospered since 2014: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that both "farmers and farming have prospered since 2014", the year when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a clear majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections.

Replying during the Question Hour in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, Tomar said doubling of Kishan Credit Card (KCC), increasing of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme are among various other steps taken by the Modi government so far for the welfare of the farmers.

Responding to a question on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Minister said, "It is a continuous scheme and the farmers have to verify themselves to get the benefits of the scheme".

The Minister said the Centre has provided a sum amounting to around Rs 1.60 lakh crore to around 11.5 crore farmer families under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme so far.

Tomar said a total of 12.5 crore farmers have come under the ambit of the scheme as per the survey and 11.5 crore farmers have availed its benefit so far and the remaining farmers will be soon covered under it.

"Both the farmers and farming have grown towards prosperity since 2014," said the Minister.

As per the Minister, the government has been running various awareness schemes to benefit the farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and almost all the farmers have been aware of it.

He further said that the Central government is committed to rolling out the promised sum under the scheme to the bank accounts of all eligible farmers who can register their names to the PM Kisan list to receive the benefits under the flagship scheme of the Central government.

He said the farmers have to register themselves in the farmers' corner at the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website for which Common Service Centres (CSC) have been authorised to provide help in each village to register all the farmers under the scheme.

Tomar said the "farmers of West Bengal" have also started registering themselves to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Small and marginal farmers in the country are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The sum is transferred in three separate instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Farmers are awaiting the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far nine instalments of the scheme have been credited to farmers' accounts and the 10th instalment is likely to be credited around December 15.

The central government is set to release Rs 22,000 crore to the account of farmers as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM KISAN Scheme soon. (ANI)