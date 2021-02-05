Farmers forced to fight for their rights, Centre responsible for situation: Congress MP

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress MP Anand Sharma on Friday said that the farmers were forced to fight for their rights and the Centre is responsible for the situation that has arisen. He also expressed sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the Republic Day violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

"Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests," said Sharma in Rajya Sabha.

"We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated," he added.



Sharma further said that the constitutionality of laws must be decided immediately.

"I appeal from this floor that the constitutionality of laws whether is it CAA or the farm laws must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note of this," said Sharma.

"It is a matter of concern that the Supreme Court keeps constitutional matter pending for a long time. When constitutional matters demand urgent hearing and decision, long delays and kicking of the bucket down the road by the judiciary creates conflict, tension and distrust," he added.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

