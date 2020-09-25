Farmers have no faith in Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Claiming that the entire country is opposing the newly passed agriculture bills, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said farmers do not have any faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

"After speaking to the farmers, this much is clear that they don't have any faith in the Modi government. Our voices are with that of our farmer brothers. Today, the whole country opposes these agriculture bills," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader also posted a video of her interactions with farmers, who were heard claiming that these laws are against the farmers across the country.

"This Bill will neither benefit the public nor the farmers. It will only benefit the corporations," one of the farmers was heard saying. Other farmers sought to mandate the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

This comes amid protests by Opposition parties, farmers and other organisations against the agriculture Bills, which were recently passed by both Houses of the Parliament.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament recently by voice vote despite objection from the Opposition parties.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with large agri-business firms and will do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)