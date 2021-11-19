Farmers have won against Centre's arrogance: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the farmers have won against the Centre's arrogance.



Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Farmers have won and PM's arrogance has lost. It is the victory of farmers, who were protesting for over a year at Delhi borders. They were called terrorists and supporters of Pakistan and China. In the end, the farmers' protest has made them bow. PM Modi and BJP should apologise to the nation and the farmers."

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

