Farmers hold protest on Visakhapatnam - Araku road demanding paddy procurement centre

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Farmers of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday held a protest on the Visakhapatnam - Araku road.

The farmers have been demanding setting up of a paddy procurement centre.

Due to the protest on Sunday, traffic was halted for almost three hours causing trouble to passengers and tourists. The police detained the farmer leaders for a few hours. A verbal spat between the farmers and the police led to a tense situation for a while.

"As many as 50 to 60 farmers sat on the road and held a 'dharna' in the morning (Sunday). They are demanding setting up of a paddy procurement centre. The protestors did not heed to even the MRO. In order to clear the traffic, under unavoidable circumstances, the police detained the leaders of the agitating farmers," said Vepada Sub Inspector Rajesh.

The detained farmers were released in the evening.


