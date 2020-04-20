Farmers in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar face many problems amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Farmers in Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi have complained that they are facing multiple problems.

"This time, we have faced problems due to rains. Also, pesticides are not available due to COVID-19 lockdown. Whatever pesticides are there in the market are being sold at three times higher rates. What we used to get at Rs 200, is now being sold at Rs 500, 700 or 800. Moreover, we are unable to sell the vegetables in the market," a farmer said.

Another farmer said, "We are unable to sell the vegetables. Also, due to rains the crop has been damaged. The customers are unable to reach us."

The farmers also complained that they now don't have money for sowing the next crop.

"Those who buy vegetables from us are not coming to us. Also, we are unable to go to vegetable market. The vegetables in farms are ready to be harvested. We now don't have adequate resources for sowing the next crop," a famer said.

Meanwhile, a vegetable vendor, who came to buy vegetables said, "Police personnel are not allowing us to sell vegetables."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. He later announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. (ANI)