Farmers in J-K's Kralpora expecting profits as weather favour walnut crop

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The harvesting season of the walnut crop has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, and farmers of Kralpora are expecting good profits as the weather conditions in the region has favoured their crop.



As per the farmers, the weather in the state had been pleasant throughout the year without any untimely rains, which has favoured both the walnut and almond crop in the region.



Speaking to ANI, Bilal Ahmad, a farmer from the area said, "This year the crop is very good because there wasn't any untimely rain this season. Because of good weather, the crop did not suffer any damage or disease and we hope for good profits."





A labourer Javaid Ahmad, who works throughout the year at various fields on different crops also echoed Ahmad's sentiments and added weather has been favourable for the almond crop as well.



According to Dr Deshbeer Singh, Director, Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) in Srinagar, along with weather conditions, the variety of the plant also affects the quality of the harvest.

"The quality will depend upon the variety of the plant, but when the weather conditions are favourable and the crop gets the good nutrients and production increases," he said. (ANI)

