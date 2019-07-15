Delhi: Farmers in Mungeshpur grow crops using water from a drain in which nearby factories dump their chemical waste.
Delhi: Farmers in Mungeshpur grow crops using water from a drain in which nearby factories dump their chemical waste.

Farmers in Mungeshpur using toxic drain water for growing vegetables

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Risking their lives, farmers in Mungeshpur village in Delhi are using toxic water coming from Mungeshpur drain, one of the longest in north-west Delhi and part of the Najafgarh basin, for growing vegetables due to lack of groundwater for farming and to save money spent on buying fertilisers and urea.
The water flowing from this channel has become completely poisonous due to the presence of industrial effluents in it.
Farmers claim that the toxic water coming from the drain contains chemicals which work as fertilisers for their farms and helps them save money spent on buying compost and urea. They have also stated that the groundwater table in the area has rapidly deteriorated over the years due to excessive usage by industries set up nearby, leading to further deterioration of water quality.
Speaking to ANI, Dinesh, a resident of Qutubgarh, pointed out that cases of cancer in the area have witnessed a seven-fold increase in the last ten years due to the usage of vegetables cultivated using intoxicated water.
"We are aware that the vegetables that we are growing with the use of this toxic water are dangerous for our health but we have no other option left. In 2008, I used this drain water for the first time for farming and now I am completely dependent on this. The rising prices of fertilizers and pesticides have also forced us to use the polluted water from the canal," said Rana, another local.
The farmers of the village are aware of the side-effects of using this toxic water coming directly from the drain, but they are still using it as they believe it works as fertilizers for them. Shortage of water is also leaving them no option but to stick to using toxic water.
"There is a shortage of water in the area and usage of tubewell takes time. This drain completes the need for water and the chemicals present in this toxic water works as fertilizers for us. At the same time, we are also aware that this water is dangerous for us but we have no other option," said Praveen, a local.
Villagers collectively believe that the toxic water flowing in the drain is coming directly from industrial units in Haryana, which is located next to Mungeshpur.
Beena, a native of Mungeshpur, said there is a vast difference in the quality of the vegetables, as well as in taste. "Almost every day, somebody gets ill due to the consumption of vegetables being grown by the usage of this water. This is one of the possible reasons for increasing cancer cases in the village," she observed.
However, in Mungeshpur village, a cancer camp has been set up by a team of doctors under a campaign in which all the villagers are being checked.
"Number of cases related to cancer has come to the fore. People are coming in large numbers for checkup. During checkups, many suspected cases of cancer have been detected. We got to know that the farmers use toxic drain water for growing the vegetables in this area. We are now trying to make people aware of the reasons behind spreading of cancer," said Dr Ajay Dabas.
Villagers have also appealed to the government for assistance so that they can shun the practice of using toxic water for farming. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:21 IST

Mumbai: 20-yr-old woman dies after attacked by sharp weapon in Ghatkopar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman died after being attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person in Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar, on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:19 IST

MP: 4 children dead, 1 rescued after they drown in Mandla

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Of the five children drowned in a flooded agricultural field in Bichhiya, four of them lost their lives here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:12 IST

UP: Muslim cleric allegedly thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A Muslim cleric claimed that he was thrashed by a group of 10-12 boys and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:19 IST

Rebel K'taka MLAs likely to move SC today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rebel Karnataka MLAs are likely to move the Supreme Court again on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:35 IST

2 held on suspicion of transporting beef in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 : Two people were arrested by police for allegedly transporting beef in a vehicle near Kesarbaug road in Indore on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:26 IST

Kin of deceased patient attack resident doctors at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): In yet another case of violence against medical practitioners, three resident doctors in Mumbai's Nair Hospital were allegedly abused and attacked by the kin of a patient who died at the hospital on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:25 IST

Adityanath suspends 8 officers for showing negligence in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended eight officials and sent show cause notices to three officers including the District Magistrate for allegedly showing negligence in maintaining cattle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:22 IST

UP: Muslims having multiple wives, children 'animalistic', says BJP MLA

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an "animalistic tendency."

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 03:46 IST

Mumbai woman attacked with sharp weapon, dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman died after being attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person in Ghatkopar's Narayan Nagar in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 03:45 IST

Patnaik directs BJD MPs to submit reports of their performance...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik directed his party MPs to submit reports of their performance in Parliament and on the steps taken by them to resolve issues in their respective constituencies once in every two months, starting August.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:58 IST

Solan mishap: FIR lodged against owner of building

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the building that collapsed here on Sunday, said Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:55 IST

Two held for murder of 18-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): South Delhi Police has arrested two persons - Amit and Ishan - in connection with the brutal murder of an 18-year-old boy.

Read More
iocl