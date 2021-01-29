Farmers' issues must be raised in Parliament: RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): As farmers continue their protests at Delhi borders, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that the issues of the farmers must be raised in Parliament.

Jayant Chaudhary at the Ghazipur border told ANI, "I want these issues to be raised in Parliament. If the Centre goes on backfoot, it won't show that they are weak. Instead, it'll take forward their leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on this. He needs to gain their trust."



"The BJP led NDA government has been elected for five years. Not for a lifetime. They must address the issues of farmers at hand," he said.

On January 26, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi during a tractor rally and resorting to vandalism poured in from several parts of the city. Nineteen people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Farmers had been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

