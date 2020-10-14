Farmers' leaders walk out of meeting with agriculture secretary, tear copies of new farm laws

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): A meeting between the leaders of 29 farmers' unions and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal to discuss the recently enacted farm laws on Wednesday turned out to be fruitless.

After discussing their issues with the agriculture secretary for two hours and submitting two memoranda, the farmers' leaders walked out of the meeting and tore their copies outside Krishi Bhawan here.

They said they were not satisfied with the meeting as no minister was present there.



"We were not satisfied with the discussions, so we walked out. We want these black laws to be scrapped. The secretary said he will communicate our demands to the higher-ups," a farmer union leader said.

Another leader said: "We walked out as no minister came for the meeting."

The three laws are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

