Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab farmers have left from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of protest against the farm laws.

"We are leaving for Delhi with our tractors and will continue to do so till January 24. Around 11 thousand tractors will be making a move to Delhi from Ludhiana itself. In total, one lakh tractors will participate in the Republic Day tractor parade from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Faridkot, and Bhatinda districts," said a farmer.





Protesting farmers and their leaders have said that they will take out a massive tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 in protest of the three contentious farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

