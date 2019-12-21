Farmers' loans upto Rs 2 lakh to be waived off: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that state farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakhs will be waived off under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme.

Speaking at the state Legislative Assembly, Thackeray said, "Farmers loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme."

The scheme will be implemented in March 2020, he said.

Shiv Sena chief further said that the Maharashtra government will provide a meal at Rs 10 to poor people under Shiv Bhojan Yojna.

After Thackeray's announcement of farm loan waiver, Opposition staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly, demanding complete waiver of farmers' loans.

Thackeray had been showing concerns towards farmers' woes due to untimely rains in the state.

Recently, he had sought help from the Centre to provide immediate aid to farmers in distress in the state.



However, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis had accused Thackeray of falling short on his promise of providing adequate relief to the farmers affected by untimely rains in the state. (ANI)

