Farmers march to CM Naveen Patnaik's residence over demand of Rs.10,000 as income support

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A group of farmers on Thursday marched to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence demanding that the state government fulfil the promise to provide Rs 10,000 annually to a farmer family as income support.

The farmers marched to the chief minister's residence after participating in a 15-day long hunger strike by Akshya Kumar, National Convenor of Navanirman Krushak Sangathan.

"Our protest is regarding the `price, prestige, pension'. That's the reason we staged a protest," said Kumar.

According to the protesters, the Chief Minister had announced that every year the government will give Rs 10,000 in two instalments of Rs 5,000.

They said that Central Government has declared Rs 6,000 in three instalments so the farmers should get a total of Rs 16,000 in a year but Odisha government is just giving Rs 4,000 extra because the farmers.

The farmers are protesting and demanding Rs 10,000 from the state government. (ANI)

