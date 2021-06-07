Farmers meeting with Fatehabad officials seeking release of arrested co-workers inconclusive

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 6 (ANI): The meeting between farmer leaders and the Fatehabad administration for the release of two farmers, who were detained following a spat with local Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Sigh Babli, remained inconclusive.

After the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protest will continue until the farmers are released.

On Saturday also, the leaders had spoken to the administration regarding the same but to no avail.



A large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra have been staging a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers.

Tikait had also demanded the filing of an FIR against Babli for allegedly using abusive language against the farmers publically and threatening them. However, Babli later expressed regret for using 'inappropriate' words against the farmers.

Babli posted a video clip on social media saying that he forgives those who did wrong to him on June 1.

Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar were arrested for gheraoing Babli's residence on June 1. (ANI)

