Farmers move towards Singhu border from Burari ground

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Around 30 farmers from DDA Ground in Burari have moved towards the Singhu border and around 15 have been detained for their possible involvement in violence on January 26 and for violating laws, Delhi Police said on Thursday.



The Burari ground is being cleared, the police said.

Delhi Police has registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence on January 26. It has lodged an FIR under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of IPC dealing with sedition to probe the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism in several parts of the national capital during their tractor march organised by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. (ANI)

